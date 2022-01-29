India-Israel friendship will achieve new milestones: PM Modi

India-Israel friendship will achieve new milestones: PM Modi1 min read . 08:43 PM IST
- The history of the relationship between our countries is very old. There has been a strong relationship between the people of India and Israel for centuries
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday that when the world is witnessing important changes, the importance of India-Israel relations has increased even more.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday that when the world is witnessing important changes, the importance of India-Israel relations has increased even more.
In a special video message on the completion of 30 years of full-fledged diplomatic relations between India and Israel, Modi said this period has been very important for both countries.
In a special video message on the completion of 30 years of full-fledged diplomatic relations between India and Israel, Modi said this period has been very important for both countries.
“I'm fully confident that the India-Israel friendship will achieve new milestones in mutual cooperation in the coming decades."
“I'm fully confident that the India-Israel friendship will achieve new milestones in mutual cooperation in the coming decades."
The history of the relationship between our countries is very old. There has been a strong relationship between the people of India and Israel for centuries, he said.
The history of the relationship between our countries is very old. There has been a strong relationship between the people of India and Israel for centuries, he said.
Though India had recognised Israel on September 17, 1950, full-fledged diplomatic relations between the countries were established on January 29, 1992. Since then, the bilateral relations between both countries have developed into a multifaceted strategic partnership.
Though India had recognised Israel on September 17, 1950, full-fledged diplomatic relations between the countries were established on January 29, 1992. Since then, the bilateral relations between both countries have developed into a multifaceted strategic partnership.
Earlier this week, Israel's envoy to India Naor Gilon had said the 30th anniversary of India-Israel diplomatic ties is a good opportunity to look ahead and shape the next 30 years of relations.
Earlier this week, Israel's envoy to India Naor Gilon had said the 30th anniversary of India-Israel diplomatic ties is a good opportunity to look ahead and shape the next 30 years of relations.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!