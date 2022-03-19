This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Japan's Kishida is officially visiting New Delhi for a two-day stay starting from March 19 to 20 for the summit.
India and Japan have multi-faceted cooperation within the ambit of their ‘Special Strategic and Global Partnership’.
India-Japan 14th Summit: Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has arrived in India to attend the 14th summit between the two countries. Kishida arrives in India's national capital Delhi, where he will be meeting PM Narendra Modi and will discuss major reforms for economic growth.
Japan's Kishida is officially visiting New Delhi for a two-day stay starting from March 19 to 20 for the summit. He was received by Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.
Here are some of the key highlights ahead of the summit:
1. India and Japan have multi-faceted cooperation within the ambit of their ‘Special Strategic and Global Partnership’.
2. The 14th Summit of India-Japan will provide an opportunity for both sides to review and strengthen the bilateral cooperation in diverse areas as well as exchange views on regional and global issues of mutual interest to advance their Partnership for peace, stability, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region and beyond.
3. The Summit would be the first meeting of the two leaders of India and Japan. The previous India-Japan Annual Summit took place in Tokyo in October 2018.
4. As per Japan's Nikkei report, Kishida is set to announce a plan to invest 5 trillion yen ($42 billion) in India over five years when he visits the country. This investment goal surpasses the 3.5 trillion yen in investment and financing over five years which was announced by the former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe during his 2014 visit to India.
5. Notably, the Nikkei report outlined that Kishida is due to reveal the public-private funding during an economic forum. He is expected to pledge growth in direct investment in terms of value, as well as an increase in Japanese companies expanding into India.
6. During his meeting with PM Modi, Kishida is also expected to decide on an approximately 300 billion yen loan.
7. Also, an energy cooperation document concerning carbon reduction is expected to be signed by the two leaders.
8. Notably, India and Japan are party to the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, a security framework known as the Quad which also includes the United States and Australia. This year, Cambodia is serving as the chair of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations. Kishida is also scheduled to meet Cambodian PM Hun Sen on Sunday.
9. Last year, in October 2021, both the leaders via telephone meeting discussed the increasing alignment of perspectives, and robust cooperation, between India and Japan in the Indo-Pacific region. They reviewed the progress of cooperation under the Quad framework in this regard.
10. In 2020, India and Japan signed an Agreement between the two countries concerning Reciprocal Provision of Supplies and Services between the Armed Forces of India and The Self-Defense Forces of Japan. This agreement establishes the enabling framework for closer cooperation between the Armed Forces of India and Japan in the reciprocal provision of supplies and services while engaged in bilateral training activities, United Nations Peacekeeping Operations, Humanitarian International Relief and other mutually agreed activities. Also, the agreement enhances the interoperability between the Armed Force of India and Japan thereby further increasing the bilateral defense engagements under the Special Strategic & Global Partnership between the two countries.
