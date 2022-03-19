10. In 2020, India and Japan signed an Agreement between the two countries concerning Reciprocal Provision of Supplies and Services between the Armed Forces of India and The Self-Defense Forces of Japan. This agreement establishes the enabling framework for closer cooperation between the Armed Forces of India and Japan in the reciprocal provision of supplies and services while engaged in bilateral training activities, United Nations Peacekeeping Operations, Humanitarian International Relief and other mutually agreed activities. Also, the agreement enhances the interoperability between the Armed Force of India and Japan thereby further increasing the bilateral defense engagements under the Special Strategic & Global Partnership between the two countries.