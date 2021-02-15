Subscribe
India-Japan partnership has central place in development efforts: S Jaishankar
Minister of External Affairs of India Subrahmanyam Jaishankar addressing a press conference at Act East Policy and India Japan Cooperation in North East India with Special Focus on Assam Summit, in Guwahati on Monday. (ANI Photo)

India-Japan partnership has central place in development efforts: S Jaishankar

2 min read . 04:41 PM IST Staff Writer

  • Asserting that Japan was the original model for the revival of nation post-colonialism, Jaishankar said a cumulative impact of this relationship on contemporary India is worth noting

India's External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Monday said a closer India-Japan partnership is most natural and has had a central place in the country's modernisation and development efforts.

"It has long been involved in expansion of our economic and social infrastructure. Across our states and cities, Japanese official development systems have funded roads, rails, urbanisation and energy," Jaishankar stated at an event at the water purification plant in Kharghuli.

Asserting that Japan was the original model for the revival of nation post-colonialism, Jaishankar said a cumulative impact of this relationship on contemporary India is worth noting.

"It is actually remarkable that within a decade, the India-Japan partnership is today seen in Asia, perhaps in the world, as most natural and close. The awarding of Padma Vibhushan to previous (Japan) PM Shinzo Abe was symbolic of our journey," the EAM added.

Jaishankar further said the economic and strategic emergence of the partnership is expressed in a unique platform on India's Act East forum.

Jaishankar had earlier visited the Guwahati Water Supply Project in Assam with Japanese Ambassador to India, Satoshi Suzuki.

"Visited #Guwahati Water Supply project site with @DrSJaishankar. Japan is pleased to support this important project. Clean water will soon flow to the homes in Guwahati," tweeted the Japanese envoy.

"A foreign policy that makes a difference to the lives of people. At the JICA-funded Guwahati water supply project site along the Brahmaputra. Reviewing its progress along with the Japanese Ambassador @EOJinIndia," tweeted Jaishankar.

Jaishankar said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led central government is committed towards the welfare of Assam and hoped that many development projects can be fructified in the state in collaboration with the Japan government.

"The Modi government has a very deep commitment to the progress and welfare of Assam. You can see that in different ways in projects and changes, which have happened in the last six years," he said during a joint press conference here.

