India-Japan strengthen ties, renew cooperation on language and bullet train project during Fumio Kishida's visit2 min read . Updated: 20 Mar 2023, 07:11 PM IST
The visit of the Japanese Prime Minister to India came at a time when both countries are having cordial relations with each
India and Japan agreed to sign two agreements on Monday, one to renew a memorandum of cooperation related to the Japanese language, and the other to exchange notes regarding a 300 billion loan from the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad high-speed rail project, commonly referred to as the "bullet train."
