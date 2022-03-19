India-Japan Summit: PM Modi says Japan to invest Rs3.2 lakh cr in 5 yrs in India

Prime Ministers Narendra Modi and his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida held productive talks in New Delhi today during which both the leaders discussed ways to boost economic and cultural ties. Speaking at the summit, PM Modi said the Indo-Pacific region and the world need “peace, prosperity and stability".

"In this regard, it's important to deepen the India-Japan ties for both the countries," PM Modi said. Japanese PM Kishida said the whole world has been shaken due to many disturbances, and it's important for India and Japan to have a close partnership.

Addressing the joint press meet with PM @kishida230. https://t.co/FJWELr32MZ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 19, 2022

Here are the highlights:-

1) The whole world has been shaken today due to many disturbances, it's very imp for India and Japan to have a close partnership. We expressed our views, talked about the serious invasion of Russia into Ukraine. We need a peaceful solution on the basis of international law: Japan PM Kishida

2) India and Japan understand the importance of a secure, trusted, predictable and stable energy supply. This is essential to achieve sustainable economic growth and to deal with climate change: PM Narendra Modi

3) PM Kishida has been an old friend of India. I have had the opportunity to exchange views with him when he was the Foreign Minister of Japan: PM Narendra Modi

4) There is progress in the economic partnership between India-Japan economic partnership. Japan is one of the largest investors in India. India-Japan are working as 'One team-One project' on Mumbai-Ahmedabad high-speed rail corridor: PM Modi

5) Both India and Japan are secure, trusted, predictable and stable energy suppliers. This is important to achieve the target of sustainable economic growth and climate change problems.

