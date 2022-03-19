Prime Minister Narendra Modi met his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida at the 14th India-Japan Annual Summit at the Hyderabad House in New Delhi today. The top agendas for the meeting were economic and cultural ties between both the nations, the Prime Minister's Office said in a tweet.

"Advancing friendship with Japan. Prime Ministers @narendramodi and @kishida230 held productive talks in New Delhi. Both leaders discussed ways to boost economic and cultural linkages between the two countries," the PMO tweeted.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) also said that the 14th annual India-Japan Annual Summit was aimed at enhancing bilateral relations between two countries.

"The 14th Annual Summit gets underway with a meeting between PM @narendramodi and Japanese PM @kishida230. Another step toward advancing the India-Japan partnership - a partnership for peace, prosperity and progress," tweeted MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi.

Kishida arrived in the national capital earlier today for his first visit to India as the head of the Japanese government. Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw received the Japanese Prime Minister at the airport.

Kishida is expected to announce a $42 billion investment plan in India over the next five years. He may also announce the public-private funding plan during the 14th India-Japan Annual Summit, Nikkei Asia reported.

The Summit would also mark the first meeting between the two leaders. The previous India-Japan Annual Summit took place in Tokyo in October 2018.

During this year's summit, both sides will discuss ways to strengthen cooperation in diverse areas and exchange views on regional and global issues of mutual interest.

