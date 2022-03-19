This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
India-Japan 14th Summit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has gifted a sandalwood artefact, ‘Krishna Pankhi’ to his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida who has visited Delhi to attend the 14th Summit of India and Japan.
Official sources told PTI, that the ‘Pankhi’ is intricately carved with traditional tools and has a hand-carved peacock figure at the top, India’s national bird.
The artefact is made in Rajasthan with intricate work and its window showcases different poses of Lord Krishna, epitomizing love, compassion, and tenderness.
Also, the artefact has a small ‘ghungaroo’ aka referred to as small traditional bells on their edges which beautifully moves with the flow of wind. Further, the masterpiece of the art is made of pure sandalwood that grows mainly in the forests of southern parts of India. Not just that, it has hand carving along with traditional ‘jali’ designs.
PM Modi and Fumio Kishida held productive talks in New Delhi today during which both the leaders discussed ways to boost economic and cultural ties. Speaking at the summit, PM Modi said the Indo-Pacific region and the world need “peace, prosperity, and stability".
Japan's Kishida is officially visiting New Delhi for a two-day stay starting from March 19 to 20 for the summit.