India-Maldives: Air India flight gets water salute for 46 yrs of air service. WATCH
Listen to this article

Air India's flight AI-267 was welcomed with a water cannon salute as it landed at Male airport on Monday. The salute was to commemorate 46 years of air service between India and Maldives.

Air India shared a short video of water salute on Twitter.   

“#Fly AI: AI-267 was welcomed with a water cannon salute as it landed at Male airport #MACLmedia today to commemorate 46 years of air service between India and Maldives," it wrote. 

Air India further said that itoperated its first flight from Trivandrum to Male in February 1976.

Air India last month formally became part of Tata Group, which was its original founder. The government formally handed over the airline to Tata Group on January 27.





