Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie For You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  India-Maldives: Air India flight gets water salute for 46 yrs of air service. WATCH

India-Maldives: Air India flight gets water salute for 46 yrs of air service. WATCH

Air India operated its first flight from Trivandrum to Male in February 1976.
1 min read . 05:27 PM IST Livemint

  • Air India operated its first flight from Trivandrum to Male in February 1976

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Air India's flight AI-267 was welcomed with a water cannon salute as it landed at Male airport on Monday. The salute was to commemorate 46 years of air service between India and Maldives.

Air India's flight AI-267 was welcomed with a water cannon salute as it landed at Male airport on Monday. The salute was to commemorate 46 years of air service between India and Maldives.

Air India shared a short video of water salute on Twitter.   

Air India shared a short video of water salute on Twitter.   

“#Fly AI: AI-267 was welcomed with a water cannon salute as it landed at Male airport #MACLmedia today to commemorate 46 years of air service between India and Maldives," it wrote. 

“#Fly AI: AI-267 was welcomed with a water cannon salute as it landed at Male airport #MACLmedia today to commemorate 46 years of air service between India and Maldives," it wrote. 

Air India further said that itoperated its first flight from Trivandrum to Male in February 1976.

Air India further said that itoperated its first flight from Trivandrum to Male in February 1976.

Air India last month formally became part of Tata Group, which was its original founder. The government formally handed over the airline to Tata Group on January 27.

Air India last month formally became part of Tata Group, which was its original founder. The government formally handed over the airline to Tata Group on January 27.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!