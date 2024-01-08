India-Maldives Diplomatic Row: 3 ministers suspended, EaseMyTrip stops bookings, Lakshadweep in focus | Top 10 Updates
The Maldives government has suspended three ministers for their derogatory remarks about India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, causing a backlash on social media and leading to the cancellation of thousands of hotel bookings and flight tickets by Indian tourists.
The Maldives government suspended three of its ministers- Mariyam Shiuna, Malsha, and Hassan Zihan- for their ‘derogatory remarks on India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi, following the latter's Lakshadweep visit, as per media reports.
