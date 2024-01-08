Maldives High Commissioner Ibrahim Shaheeb summoned by Indian foreign ministry after 'derogatory' remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, according to the PTI news agency. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Three deputy ministers in the Maldivian cabinet criticised PM Modi on 'X' following his visit to Lakshadweep, inferring that it was an attempt to project the Union Territory as an alternative tourist destination to the Maldives.

Following their remarks against the PM, the government of the Maldives suspended the three ministers on Sunday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to Maldivian media reports, deputy ministers in the youth ministry, Malsha Shareef, Mariyam Shiuna, and Abdulla Mahzoom Majid, have been suspended from their posts.

The disparaging remarks by the ministers have drawn flak in India, with many celebrities urging people on X to explore domestic tourist destinations instead of going to the Maldives.

There were also posts on social media claiming that some Indians are cancelling their scheduled trip to the Maldives in view of the row.

Meanwhile, the Maldivian foreign ministry said the government is aware of "derogatory remarks" on social media platforms against foreign leaders and that the personal views do not represent its position.

"The government of Maldives is aware of derogatory remarks on social media platforms against foreign leaders and high-ranking individuals. These opinions are personal and do not represent the views of the government of Maldives," the Maldivian foreign ministry said in a statement. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

