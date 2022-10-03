India-Maldives discuss ways to boost cooperation in defence

India-Maldives discuss ways to boost cooperation in defence2 min read . 03:06 PM IST
Indian foreign secretary is on a three day official visit to Maldives where he discussed ways to boost the defence cooperation with Maldivian defence minister
The defence minister of Maldives thanked India for its unwavering support and assistance to enhance capabilities of the Maldives National Defence Force and the defence sector, as India's foreign secretary Vinay Kwatra met Maldivian Defence Minister Mariya Didi and discussed ways to boost the defence cooperation between India and Maldives.
Kwatra is on a three day visit to Maldives and he met the Defence Minister on the last day of his visit. Their “discussions focused on further boosting Maldives India defence cooperation," the Maldives' Defence Ministry tweeted.
Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra, handed over vehicles to Maldives National Defence Force which they acquired under India's grant aid.
The "minister thanked the Govt & people of India for the unconditional, generous support to their neighbor the Maldives at all times," the ministry said in another tweet.
Kwatra also met Maldivian President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih and discussed bilateral relations between both nations and assured him of full commitment to the growth of the partnership between both countries.
President Solih recently visited India in August and met Prime Minister Narendra Modi where both leaders made several announcements and signed various MOUs. India also extended a $100 million line of credit to the Maldives to finance infrastructure projects. They also discussed the construction of 4,000 social housing units in Hulhumale, which is being funded by a USD 227 million buyer's credit finance from Exim Bank of India.
Both leaders also reviewed the Greater Male Connectivity Project which entails the construction of a 6.74-kilometer-long bridge and causeway link connecting Male, the Maldives' capital, with the neighboring islands of Villingli, Gulhifalhu, and Thilafushi. India funded this project with a $100 million grant and a $400 million line of credit.
Kwatra also met his counterpart Ahmed Latheef on Sunday and they reviewed the entire spectrum of bilateral relations and witnessed the exchange of the $100 million Line of Credit agreement.
"Both sides positively assessed the robust growth in our bilateral ties and discussed ways to further build on the momentum," the MEA spokesman said.
With Inputs from PTI.
