India-Maldives row: Amitabh Bachchan reacts to anti-India remarks made by Maldives ministers: 'Do not threaten our...'
After Akshay Kumar, Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan on Monday reacted to the derogatory remarks made by three Maldives ministers against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Indians in general. The comments against the Indian prime minister were made after he visited the Lakshadweep Islands and urged fellow Indians to visit the picturesque location.
Earlier today, the former Indian cricketer shared pictures of Udupi, Paradise Beach and other Indian beaches and said that Bharat is known for converting all aapdas (obstacles) into avasars (opportunities). Sehwag further said that this dig at India and PM Modi is an opportunity to create the necessary infrastructure to attract more tourists and boost the economy.
"Whether it be the beautiful beaches of Udupi, Paradise Beach in Pondi, Neil and Havelock in Andaman, and many other beautiful beaches throughout our country, there are so many unexplored places in Bharat which have so much potential with some infrastructure support. Bharat is known for converting all Aapda into Avsar, and this dig at our country and our Prime Minister by Maldives ministers is a great Avsar for Bharat to create just the necessary infrastructure to make them attractive to tourists and boost our economy. Please do name your favourite unexplored beautiful places," Sehwag tweeted on X.
Besides, Big B and Sehwag, Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan, John Abraham, Shraddha Kapoor and Sachin Tendulkar have also urged their fans to explore Indian islands and support domestic tourism.
