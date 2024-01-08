After Akshay Kumar, Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan on Monday reacted to the derogatory remarks made by three Maldives ministers against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Indians in general. The comments against the Indian prime minister were made after he visited the Lakshadweep Islands and urged fellow Indians to visit the picturesque location.

The Indian prime minister had shared pictures of his Lakshadweep visit that went viral soon after posting. In these pictures, PM Modi was seen going on early morning walks and trying out snorkelling. He also shared pictures of the reefs and other forms of marine life. Also Read | 'Maldives is choosing China': Congress flags 'hampered' ties with India Reacting to a post by Virender Sehwag who spoke about the picturesque locations in India that Indians could visit, the Bollywood superstar said he has been to Lakshadweep and the Andaman in the past, adding that these are "such astonishingly beautiful locations" that provide unparalleled underwater experience. He also warned those attacking India not to question or attack India’s self-reliance. "Viru paji ... this is so relevant and in the right spirit of our land ... our own are the very best ... I have been to Lakshadweep and Andamans and they are such astonishingly beautiful locations ... stunning waters beaches and the underwater experience is simply unbelievable ... Hum bharat hain, hum aatmanirbhar hain, hamari aatmanirbharta pe aanch mat daaliye. (We are India, we are self-reliant, don't let anything blemish ourself-reliance), Jai Hind," Bachchan wrote in his post on X (formerly known as Twitter). Also Read | India-Maldives row: EaseMyTrip suspends bookings to island nation

Earlier today, the former Indian cricketer shared pictures of Udupi, Paradise Beach and other Indian beaches and said that Bharat is known for converting all aapdas (obstacles) into avasars (opportunities). Sehwag further said that this dig at India and PM Modi is an opportunity to create the necessary infrastructure to attract more tourists and boost the economy.

"Whether it be the beautiful beaches of Udupi, Paradise Beach in Pondi, Neil and Havelock in Andaman, and many other beautiful beaches throughout our country, there are so many unexplored places in Bharat which have so much potential with some infrastructure support. Bharat is known for converting all Aapda into Avsar, and this dig at our country and our Prime Minister by Maldives ministers is a great Avsar for Bharat to create just the necessary infrastructure to make them attractive to tourists and boost our economy. Please do name your favourite unexplored beautiful places," Sehwag tweeted on X.