India-Maldives row: EaseMyTrip CEO defends suspension of flight bookings, says ‘earn money from Chinese tourists’
EaseMyTrip CEO defends decision to suspend flight bookings to Maldives amid India-Maldives row. He says it's fair for Maldives to earn money from Chinese tourists rather than Indians.
India-Maldives row: EaseMyTrip CEO Nishant Pitti on Monday defended the company's decision to suspend all flight bookings to the Maldives saying the turbulence started after President Mohamed Muizzu requested the removal of Indian military personnel from the island nation by March 15, 2024.