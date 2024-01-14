India-Maldives row: High-level core group begins talk on Indian troops withdrawal
A high-level core group of officials from India and Maldives, on Sunday initiated official talks on the withdrawal of Indian military personnel stationed in the Island nation, nearly two months after Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu sought their removal, news agency PTI reported citing media reports.