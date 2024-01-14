 India-Maldives row: High-level core group begins talk on Indian troops withdrawal | Mint
India-Maldives row: High-level core group begins talk on Indian troops withdrawal
India-Maldives row: High-level core group begins talk on Indian troops withdrawal

 Livemint

India-Maldives row: A high-level core group of officials from India and Maldives, on Sunday, initiated official talks on the withdrawal of Indian military personnel stationed in the Island nation, nearly two months after Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu sought their removal

India-Maldives row: The core group also discussed expediting India-backed development projects in the island nation, Ibrahim Khaleel saidPremium
India-Maldives row: The core group also discussed expediting India-backed development projects in the island nation, Ibrahim Khaleel said

A high-level core group of officials from India and Maldives, on Sunday initiated official talks on the withdrawal of Indian military personnel stationed in the Island nation, nearly two months after Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu sought their removal, news agency PTI reported citing media reports.

The news agency reported that the talks began at the Maldivian Foreign Ministry headquarters in Male’ citing a report in SunOnline newspaper.

Also Read | India-Maldives row: Tour packages to island nation DROP massively | Check details here

Ibrahim Khaleel, the Minister at the President's Office for Strategic Communications, told SunOnline newspaper that both the countries had agreed to set up a high-level core group during the meeting between President Muizzu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the COP28 in Dubai in December.

Khaleel said besides the withdrawal of Indian military personnel, the group also discussed expediting India-backed development projects in the island nation.

Also Report | Maldives row: India's swift response, former Maldivian minister warns of 'economic suicide'

Earlier, the new Maldivian administration had established that there are 77 Indian military personnel in the Maldives. Male is also reviewing more than 100 bilateral agreements with New Delhi.

There were 24 Indian military personnel to manage the first helicopter, 25 Indians to manage the Dornier aircraft, 26 personnel to manage the second helicopter, and two more for maintenance and engineering.

Also Read | India-Maldives row: ‘Around 1,300 passengers fly to…’, says Blue Star Air Travel Services

Soon after taking oath as the President of Maldives on November 17 last year, President Muizzu formally requested New Delhi to withdraw its military personnel stationed in the Indian Ocean archipelagic nation, saying that the Maldivian people have given him a "strong mandate" to make this request to India.

The discussions on the withdrawal of Indian military personnel come amid a row between the two nations in the backdrop of derogatory comments posted by three deputy ministers of the Muizzu government against Prime Minister Modi.

Also Read | Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu's party loses key seat to pro-India opposition amid diplomatic row

President Muizzu suspended all three ministers after their social media postings, which stirred concern in India and calls for a boycott by Indian tourists who ranked highest in numbers followed by Russia and China.

Earlier on Saturday Maldives President Muizzu, after returning from China, said his country may be small but will not be bullied. During his just-concluded state visit to China, Muizzu sought to align Maldives closer to Beijing.

"We are not a country that is in the backyard of another country. We are an independent nation," Muizzu told reporters on his arrival home in Male on Saturday.

"This territorial integrity policy is one that China respects", he added.

(With inputs from agencies)

Published: 14 Jan 2024, 04:07 PM IST
