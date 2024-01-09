India-Maldives row: ‘PM Modi is trying to make…’, says cricketer Mohammed Shami

New Delhi: India's star pacer Mohammed Shami has spoken on the ongoing Maldives issue and expressed his support for Indian tourism and encouraged fellow citizens to explore the beauty of the Indian beaches.

This comes amid the row over derogatory and 'anti-India' remarks made by Maldives minister, leaders and other public figures after Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the union territory of Lakshadweep.

"We should promote our tourism. No matter which way the country moves forward, it is good for everyone. PM is trying to make our country move forward so we should also support it," Shami told ANI.

Apart from the Indian speedster, many sportspersons came out to criticize the 'racist' remarks against India by public figures in the Maldives and encouraged fellow citizens to explore the beauty of the Indian beaches.

After their historic win in South Africa in Cape Town, India will face England in the five-match Test series on January 25 next year with the first Test in Hyderabad. The fifth and final Test will be held in Dharamshala and the series will conclude on March 11.

Shami said he is not thinking of adopting new techniques for the tour and he will try his best to "fulfil the responsibilities" presented to him.

"I am not thinking of anything new for this tour. I always thought that if I am fit then my performance will be amazing in the match. I try my best to fulfill the responsibilities given to me. The plus point is that these are our home conditions, and this helps you. It is very important that you reach the ground with a good mindset and fitness. Earlier people used to think that India is a batting-dominating team but now after 4 to 6 months, everyone has come to know that India is also a bowling team," he added.

England Men's selection panel last year named a 16-player squad for the five-Test series against India in January next year, featuring four spinners and three uncapped players while India is yet to name the squad for the series.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.