India-Maldives row: This restaurant offers free ‘chole bhature’ to customers with cancelled Maldives trips
The restaurant chain, Mr. Bhatura, is offering a free plate of 'Chole Bhature' to customers who show proof of cancelled tickets to the Maldives as a way of promoting tourism in Lakshadweep.
As the divide between India and Maldives grows wider, a restaurant in Uttar Pradesh's Noida has found a bizarre way of showing solidarity for the country.
