India-Maldives row: Why does Maldives want Indian troops out | Explainer
Tensions between India and the Maldives rise as President Muizzu seeks to reduce India's influence and strengthen ties with China.
India-Maldives row: The relationship between India and the Maldives has hit a new low after Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu made a formal request to New Delhi to remove its military personnel from the island nation by March 15, 2024. The move comes a day after Muizzu returned from China, India's regional rival, and made comments critical of India. Tensions between India and the Maldives have been rising since Muizzu swept into power in September on a campaign to reduce India’s influence on the island. Muizzu is known to share a closer relationship with China. Both India and China have alternatively vied for influence in the tiny island country, investing heavily in upgrading the Maldives’ infrastructure and extending loans to it.