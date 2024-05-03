India-Maldives ties: Maldives FM Moosa Zameer's likely visit aims to set stage for pro-China President Muizzu's trip
Maldives Foreign Minister Moosa Zameer likely to visit India next week to discuss President Muizzu's probable trip to India. Zameer is expected to seek leniency for repayment of loans and restore ties with India amid the pro-China stance of Muizzu.
Maldives foreign minister Moosa Zameer is likely to visit India next week. Currently, both sides are in touch to finalize the dates, however, sources told The Times Of India that his visit could take place early next week.
