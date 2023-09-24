India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor to become the basis of world trade: PM Modi1 min read 24 Sep 2023, 12:53 PM IST
India, the US, United Arab Emirates, and Saudi Arabia have proposed to build shipping and railway links that will link Europe and the Middle East to India
New Delhi: The upcoming India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor will become the basis of world trade for hundreds of years to come, and history will remember that this corridor was initiated on Indian soil, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday.
