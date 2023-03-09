Indian actor Satish Kaushik passes away at 66, tweets Anupam Kher

Indian actor Satish Kaushik passes away at 66, tweets Anupam Kher1 min read . 06:00 AM IST
Anupam Kher expressed condolences over Indian actor Satish Kaushik's demise.
Indian actor Satish Kaushik passed away at the age of 66 years on Wednesday, March 8. Anupam Kher provided the information about his friend's demise on his official Twitter handle. He expressed his condolences over Kaushik's death.
"I know "death is the ultimate truth of this world!" But I never thought in my dreams that I would write this thing about my best friend #SatishKaushik while alive. Such a sudden full stop on a friendship of 45 years!! Life will NEVER be the same without you SATISH! Om Shanti!" Kher tweeted.
Satish Kaushik was an Indian actor, director, producer, comedian, and screenwriter. The cause of death is not yet known.
