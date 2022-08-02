If the Centre approves it then it would be for the first time that an individual will get a different Covid booster shot from the one used for primary vaccination
As the government has continued to emphasize Covid booster doses due to the rising number of cases, a panel has recommended a different vaccine for Indian adults. Government panel National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI) has recommended Biological E's Corbevax as a precaution dose for adults fully vaccinated with either Covishield or Covaxin.
If the Centre approves it then it would be for the first time that an individual will get a different Covid booster shot from the one used for primary vaccination, which are Covishield and Covaxin, news agency PTI reported. A Covid-19 working group of the NTAGI made the recommendation in its 48th meeting held on July 20.
"Corbevax may be considered for a third/precaution dose six months after completion of primary series of Covaxin or Covishield vaccines for population above 18 years wherever indicated," the panel recommended.
The Covid working committee, in its July 20 meeting, reviewed data of the double-blind randomized phase-3 clinical study which evaluated the immunogenicity and safety of a booster dose of Corbevax vaccine when administered to Covid-19-negative adult volunteers of age 18-80 years previously vaccinated with two doses of either Covishield or Covaxin.
The Covid-19 working group observed that the Corbevax vaccine can induce a significant increase in antibody titers when given to those who have received either Covaxin or Covishield.
The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) on June 4 approved Corbevax as a precaution dose for those aged 18 and above. The Biological E's Covid-19 vaccine has also received approval from NTAGI for use among children aged between 5-12 years.
At present, the same Covid-19 vaccine which has been used for administration of first and second doses is being given as a precaution dose to all aged 18 years and above.
According to the Union Health Ministry's data, more than 4.13 crore precaution doses have been administered in the 18-59 age group while over 5.11 crore precaution doses have been given to those aged 60 and above and healthcare and frontline workers.
