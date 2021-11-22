Indian affordable housing offers $0.62 tn worth investment opportunities: Report

Gulam Zia, senior executive director–research, advisory, infrastructure and valuation, Knight Frank India said, “The PE investments into affordable homes has increased since the introduction of reforms in the sector. The presence of a few large funds dedicated to financing the affordable housing projects signifies the potential of the segment. However, a significant portion of this investment into affordable housing segments is in projects for the mid-income segment and very little has been invested in constructing of the EWS and LIG segments, where the actual housing shortfall is."