Indian air ambulance makes emergency landing at Islamabad airport

Indian air ambulance makes emergency landing at Islamabad airport1 min read . Updated: 15 Feb 2021, 11:09 AM IST
An Indian air ambulance on Sunday made an emergency landing at the Islamabad airport for refuelling.
According to Dunya News, the Indian air ambulance had contacted the Civil Aviation Authorities (CAA) Pakistan and requested permission to make the emergency landing at the Islamabad airport because it was low on fuel.
The Indian air ambulance with a British patient, a doctor and two nurses was heading to Dushanbe, capital of Tajikistan from Kolkata, India.
After receiving permission from the CAA, the air ambulance landed at the Islamabad International Airport. However, it took off after refuelling after two hours, Dunya News reported. (ANI)
