OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Indian air ambulance makes emergency landing at Islamabad airport
The introduction of an air ambulance service comes at a time when several lives have been lost due to long hours of travel time to hospitals. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak) (PTI)
The introduction of an air ambulance service comes at a time when several lives have been lost due to long hours of travel time to hospitals. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak) (PTI)

Indian air ambulance makes emergency landing at Islamabad airport

1 min read . Updated: 15 Feb 2021, 11:09 AM IST ANI

An Indian air ambulance on Sunday made an emergency landing at the Islamabad airport for refuelling.

An Indian air ambulance on Sunday made an emergency landing at the Islamabad airport for refuelling.

According to Dunya News, the Indian air ambulance had contacted the Civil Aviation Authorities (CAA) Pakistan and requested permission to make the emergency landing at the Islamabad airport because it was low on fuel.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
U'khand glacier burst: 54 bodies recovered till now, 179 still missing

U'khand glacier burst: 54 bodies recovered till now, 179 still missing

1 min read . 12:19 PM IST
The logo for WhatsApp messaging app arranged on a smartphone (Representative image).

SC notice to WhatsApp over new privacy policy, says 'have to protect people's privacy'

1 min read . 12:20 PM IST
The implementation study will target inoculating between 350,000 to 500,000 health care workers, with the first batch of 80,000 doses expected to arrive this week.

J&J's vaccine implementation study in S.Africa gets regulator nod

1 min read . 12:11 PM IST
A worker carries LPG gas cylinders on his bicycle for delivery during the nationwide lockdown imposed in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in New Delhi.

LPG price hiked again for February, petrol and diesel price hiked on Monday

2 min read . 11:52 AM IST

Also Read | Why Mumbai’s mojo lies beyond its locals

The Indian air ambulance with a British patient, a doctor and two nurses was heading to Dushanbe, capital of Tajikistan from Kolkata, India.

After receiving permission from the CAA, the air ambulance landed at the Islamabad International Airport. However, it took off after refuelling after two hours, Dunya News reported. (ANI)

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout