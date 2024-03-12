BREAKING NEWS
Air Force aircraft meets with accident in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer
- An Indian Air Force aircraft has met with an accident in the desert sector in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan.
This is a breaking news. More details are awaited
