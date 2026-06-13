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Indian Air Force AN-32 transport aircraft crashes at Jorhat Air Force Station in Assam

An AN-32 transport aircraft of the Indian Air Force met with an accident at the Jorhat Air Force Station in Assam on Saturday, June 13, 2026, the IAF said.

Livemint
Updated13 Jun 2026, 11:37 AM IST
An AN-32 transport aircraft of the Indian Air Force met with an accident at the Jorhat Air Force Station in Assam on Saturday, June 13, 2026, the IAF said.
An AN-32 transport aircraft of the Indian Air Force met with an accident at the Jorhat Air Force Station in Assam on Saturday, June 13, 2026, the IAF said.
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An AN-32 transport aircraft of the Indian Air Force met with an accident at the Jorhat Air Force Station in Assam on Saturday, June 13, 2026, the IAF said. Further details regarding the incident were not immediately available, and the Air Force said more information is awaited.

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India Today report stated that the aircraft landed before the fire broke out, prompting an immediate emergency response within the airbase premises.

Following the incident, the Indian Air Force issued a statement, saying, "Jorhat- Today an AN-32 of IAF, met with an accident. Further update will be provided once more details are available".

(This is a breaking story. Please come back for more updates)

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