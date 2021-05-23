Continuing their efforts to bring oxygen relief to the nation, the Indian Air Force brought in oxygen containers from three different countries on Saturday
Three cryogenic oxygen containers were airlifted by an IL-76 from Bangkok to Hyderabad, while the Indian Air Force's C-17s airlifted 4 Cryogenic Oxygen Containers from Frankfurt to Hindan, and 4 from Ostend, Belgium to Panagarh.