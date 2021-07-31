Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >News >India >Indian Air Force Chief RKS Bhadauria embarks on official goodwill visit to UAE

Indian Air Force Chief RKS Bhadauria embarks on official goodwill visit to UAE

Premium
Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria (PTI)
1 min read . 10:41 PM IST Livemint( with inputs from ANI )

  • Bhadauria will be visiting the Arab nation at the invitation from Major General Ibrahim Nasser M Al Alawi Cdr UAE Air Force and Air Defence (UAE AF & AD)

India Air Force (IAF) Chief RKS Bhadauria on Saturday embarked on an official goodwill visit to United Arab Emirates (UAE). "Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria embarked on an official goodwill visit to UAE," the Ministry of Defence said in a statement.

Bhadauria will be visiting the Arab nation at the invitation from Major General Ibrahim Nasser M Al Alawi Cdr UAE Air Force and Air Defence (UAE AF & AD).

"Indian Air Force and UAE AF & AD have had significant professional interactions in the past few years and this visit will further strengthen the defence cooperation and Air Force level exchanges, as part of the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two sides," the ministry said.

