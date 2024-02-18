 Indian Air Force Chinook helicopter makes precautionary landing in Punjab due to technical snag | Mint
Active Stocks
Fri Feb 16 2024 15:59:23
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 142.35 0.81%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 404.75 0.19%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 337.65 -0.59%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 754.75 -0.90%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 274.85 -2.36%
Business News/ News / India/  Indian Air Force Chinook helicopter makes precautionary landing in Punjab due to technical snag
BackBack

Indian Air Force Chinook helicopter makes precautionary landing in Punjab due to technical snag

 Livemint

A Chinook helicopter of the Indian Air Force made a precautionary landing in an open field in Punjab around the Barnala area due to a technical snag. The crew and the chopper are safe: IAF officials

A glimpse of IAF's transport aircraft Chinook (ANI -X)Premium
A glimpse of IAF's transport aircraft Chinook (ANI -X)

A Chinook helicopter of the Indian Air Force made a precautionary landing in an open field in Punjab around the Barnala area due to a technical snag. The crew and the chopper are safe: IAF officials

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 18 Feb 2024, 02:36 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App