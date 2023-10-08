Indian Air Force Day 2023: Know about its significance, history and other details
Indian Air Force Day 2023: The day marks the formation of Royal Indian Air Force in 8 October, 1932. Every year the IAF celebrates the day by conducting annual IAF day parade and organising air shows and other events at different locations
Indian Air Force Day 2023: The mighty force protecting India's sky space, Indian Air Force, came into existence as the ‘Royal Indian Air Force,’ on 8 October, 1932. The day is marked with the organisation of grand parade and celebrations across the nation.
To shed light on its role, IAF also released an 11-minute long video explaining major milestones achieved by the IAF in last one year.
About Marshal of the Air Force Arjan Singh
Marshal of the Air Force Arjan Singh, was the first and only Indian Air Force officer to hold the highest rank of Indian Air Force. The five-star rank as Marshal of the Indian Air Force is equal to the army rank of Field Marshal. He was also awarded the Padma Vibhushan for his leadership of the Air Force.
Indian Army's rank of Field Marshal was held by former chiefs of Army Staff of the Indian Army Sam Maneksaw and KM Cariappa.
"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!