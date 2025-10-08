Indian Air Force Day 2025: From IAF's historic achievements to top 5 movies celebrating the valour of brave air warriors

Indian Air Force Day 2025: Celebrated every year on October 8, Indian Air Force Day commemorates the establishment of one of the nation’s most respected armed forces organisations which was founded in 1932. On this day, the nation celebrates brave air warriors who safeguard the country's skies and protect India’s national and humanitarian interests against all threats.

On the occasion of 93rd Indian Air Force Day, IAF will highlight the achievements of Operation Sindoor. IAF's display on the occasion will feature several fighter aircrafts including the Rafale, Sukhoi Su-30MKI, and MiG-29, India's indigenous Netra AEW&C, the C-17 Globemaster III, the indigenous Akash Surface-to-Air Missile System, the C-130J Hercules, Apache attack helicopters fitted with Longbow radar and the Advanced Light Helicopter, in addition to recently retired MiG-21 Bison. Besides this, an S-band Rohini radar will also take part in the display.

The recently retired MiG-21 Bison will also be a part of the display as a tribute to its over six decades of service to the IAF.

Major achievements of IAF As a tribute to the unwavering dedication and passion of IAF personnel, let's recall some of their major achievements -

On October 8, in the year1932, the Indian Air Force (IAF) was established.

Between 1953 and 1957, C-119G Packets, Mystere IVAs and Canberras including 33 squadrons were added. Fighter jets MiG-21FLs and HF-24s replaced Vampires after 1965.

In 1971, Air Force Academy was opened in Dundigal.

IT played a significant role in Indo-Pak wars of 1947, 1965 and 1971.

Operation Poomalai in 1987

IAF outperformed in Kargil War, also referred to as Operation Vijay, which was fought between India and Pakistan in 1999. IAF flew over 4,000 sorties, Gnats, MiG-21s, Jaguars and Mirage 2000s. In Operation Safedsagar, MiGs, Mirages, and Mi-17s joined.

Operation Sindoor 2025: IAF conducted successful air strikes in Nur Khan and Rahimyar air bases of Pakistan in response to cross border terrorism.

Various disaster relief operations — Jammu and Punjab floods, among others.

A look into the emergence of Indian Air Force Day The Indian Air Force was originally named the Royal Indian Air Force (RIAF) and was launched as an auxiliary force under British rule on October 8, 1932. On April 1, 1933, RIAF launched its maiden operational flight carrying six RAF-trained officers and 19 Havai Sepoys.

Following significant contributions during World War II it earned its ‘Royal’ prefix in 1945. After India obtained republic status in 1950 following independence on August 15, 1947, the prefix was officially removed, and the Indian Air Force was formally established.

Top 5 movies dedicated to IAF Rang De Basanti: Amir Khan's iconic film centres on a carefree group of college students, who experience a strong patriotic awakening after their Indian Air Force pilot friend dies in a plane crash.

Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl: Based on the life of Indian Air Force pilot Gunjan Saxena, it focuses on the first Indian female combat pilot in the Kargil War.

Fighter: It is centred on the IAF’s contributions in the India and Pakistan conflict of 2019 following the Pulwama attack on Indian armed forces.

Bhuj: The Pride of India: Based on the Indo-Pakistan War of 1971, it is centred on the story of former Indian Air Force Squadron Leader Vijay Karnik.