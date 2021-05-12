Indian Air Force flown 1,400 hours in 21 days to boost oxygen supply

The Indian Air Force has flown over 32 sorties of its transport aircraft and helicopters to move 498 oxygen tankers from both within India and abroad to help the country amid the oxygen shortage.

According to the IAF, it has been engaged in airlifting of oxygen both within and outside the country since April 21 and has created special teams and crews for these operations.

The IAF has deployed 42 transport aircraft including six each C-17 and Ilyushin-76 transport planes and 30 medium-lift C-130Js and AN-32 aircraft for this mega operation, an Indian Air Force spokesperson told ANI news agency.

"In the domestic sector, our pilots have flown 634 sorties for 939 hours to move 403 oxygen containers which can carry 6856.2 metric tonnes (MT) of oxygen along with 163.3 MT of other equipment," an IAF spokesperson said.

The IAF has also flown to more than nine countries including Germany, Indonesia, Australia, Britain and Singapore to bring oxygen containers and other relief material from there.

"Our planes have carried out 98 sorties/clocking 480 hours to bring 95 containers from these foreign nations," IAF officials said.

The containers moved from abroad by the IAF can help carry 793.1 MT of oxygen, the officials added.

