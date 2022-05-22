Indian Air Force invites application for 4 group C civilian posts. Process, other details here1 min read . 03:05 PM IST
- The last date for submitting applications is 30 days from publication of the advertisement which was 21 May
The Indian Air Force (IAF) has invited applications for 4 group C civilian posts. Interested candidates can apply for the Lower Division Clerk’ vacancies offline.
The last date for submitting applications is 30 days from publication of the advertisement. The ad was published on 21 May on the Employment News paper.
The applications need to be sent to this address-
Presiding Officer, Civilian Recruitment Board, Air Force Record Office, Subroto Park, New Delhi-110010
Applications will be screened by IAF and after that, call letters will be sent to eligible candidates for written test.
The written test will have questions of qualifying exam level (Class 12) in General Intelligence and Reasoning, Numerical Aptitude, General English and General Awareness. Medium of instruction in the exam will be English and Hindi.
AGE LIMIT- The age limit for these posts is 18-25 years as on 28 November 2021. Age relaxation is applicable in the case of reserved category candidates.
ELIGIBILITY- Candidates need to pass Class 12 and have a typing speed of 35 words per minute (WPM) in English and 30 WPM in Hindi.
