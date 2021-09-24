The Ministry of Defence today signed a contract with Airbus Defence and Space, Spain for acquisition of 56 C-295MW transport aircraft for the Indian Air Force (IAF). It also inked an offset contract with Airbus through which the aerospace company will discharge its offset obligations through direct purchase of eligible products and services from Indian Offset Partners. The induction of C-295MW will be a significant step towards modernisation of the transport fleet of the Air Force, the ministry said.