Indian Air Force may conduct air show in Arunachal Pradesh, says Air Marshal Dharkar

It is challenging to hold an air show in a hilly terrain like that of Arunachal Pradesh, but it is still an ‘interesting’ idea for the force to have an air show there, Air Marshal Dharkar said

Air Marshal SP Dharkar on Sunday said that the Indian Air Force (IAF) may conduct an air show in Arunachal Pradesh. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

It is challenging to hold an air show in a hilly terrain like that of Arunachal Pradesh, but it is still an “interesting" idea for the force to have an air show there, Air Marshal Dharkar, the AOC-in-C of the Eastern Air Command said.

His comments’s came on a query if the IAF will ever conduct an air show in Arunachal Pradesh, the first-ever such display of the force’s air power in the strategically crucial state bordering China to display its prowess. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“It's an interesting proposition, I am sure we will look at it," Air Marshal Dharkar added.

He also said, “May be you will cover the next air show that we will hold in some locations in Arunachal Pradesh in the near future."

The IAF is celebrating its 91st anniversary and to mark this it organised an air show at Borjhar station in Guwahati on Sunday involving various choppers and fighter aircraft like Sukhoi-30 and Rafale. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The event was hosted by Air Marshal SP Dharkar, Air Officer Commanding in Chief and witnessed by various civil, paramilitary and defence dignitaries.

The Sarang Helicopter Display Team, renowned for its extraordinary aerial manoeuvres, took to the skies, demonstrating their exceptional flying prowess.

Indian Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari, while addressing the 91st IAF Day on Sunday said that if India is on the path to becoming a developed nation by 2047 the Indian Air Force must be one of the best by the time we complete 100 years. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“In my first address two years ago, I spoke about my experience with all air warriors, so that the Air Force remains relevant and contemporary. In my last year's address, I spoke about the requirements and transformation, and how hybrid warfare and multi-domain operations highlight the need to redefine, reimagine, and recalibrate ourselves. This year, I would like to focus on making that vision a reality," Air Chief Marshal Chaudhari said.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!