IAF fighter aircraft crashes near in Rajasthan; 2 women dead, 1 man injured

IAF fighter aircraft crashes near in Rajasthan; 2 women dead, 1 man injured1 min read . 11:25 AM IST
- IAF crashed near Hanumangarh in Rajasthan on Monday
Indian Air Force MiG-21 fighter aircraft crashed near Hanumangarh in Rajasthan on Monday. The aircraft had taken off from Suratgarh.
As per the latest information, two civilian women died and a man was injured as the plane crashed on their house in Bahlolnagar district in Hanumangharh. Rescue operation is underway, SP Sudhir Chaudhary said.
“A MiG-21 aircraft of the IAF crashed near Suratgarh during a routine training sortie today morning. The pilot ejected safely, sustaining minor injuries. An inquiry has been constituted to ascertain the cause of the accident," IAF said.
The pilot of the aircraft is safe, District Collector Rukmani Riar said. Over 2,000 people have gathered at the crash spot and police and administration are trying to maintain law and order.
Earlier in January, one pilot lost his life after two IAF fighter jets- a Sukhoil Su-30 and a Mirage 2000-crashed during a training exercise in Rajasthan's Bharatpur.
While one aircraft crashed in Morena in Madhya Pradesh, the other crashed and landed in Rajasthan's Bharatpur.
Last week, Indian Army's chopper crashed in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district.
Another accident happened in Kochi in April when a Coast Guard helicopter during trials made a crash landing.
In October last year, two army chopper were crashed in Arunachal Pradesh.
In July last year, Defence Ministry informed that two pilots in a twin-seater Mig-21 trainer aircraft died after sustaining fatal injuries when it crashed near Barmer district, Rajasthan.
