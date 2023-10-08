Indian Air Force chief emphasizes the need to make the vision of a developed air force a reality.

Indian Air Force chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari on Sunday said that if India is on the path to becoming a developed nation by 2047 the Indian Air Force must be one of the best by the time we complete 100 years. The remarks came while addressing the 91st Indian Air Force Day today.

"In my last year's address, I spoke about the requirements and transformation, and how hybrid warfare and multi-domain operations highlight the need to redefine, reimagine, and recalibrate ourselves. This year, I would like to focus on making that vision a reality," he said.

According to Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari, the Indian Air Forces have constantly evolved and transformed as one of the finest air forces of the world in the past nine decades, ANI reported.

The theme for this year is ‘Indian Air Force: Air Power Beyond Boundaries’ which reflects the inherent global reach of air power and how air power will prove decisive in future conflict, he said.

He added that the Air Force operations extend worldwide, providing rapid mobility, and global reach which allows a nation to project air power beyond boundaries in the form of rapid deployment. HADR, and peacekeeping missions.

"First and foremost, I would like to urge you to strive for excellence in everything you do. This is non-negotiable. We must hold ourselves to the highest standards in every facet of our operations, training, maintenance, and administration," he said as quoted by ANI.

“We must strive to be leaders in technology and innovation. We must invest in cutting-edge research, development, and acquisition to build technological superiority. Innovation must become a part of our DNA, enabling us to easily adapt to emerging threats and challenges," Chaudhari added.

He also said the force structure that India needs to develop must be future-ready. “Joint planning and integrated application of combat power will be the sine qua non of future wars. Developing unique tactics, carrying out realistic training, and incorporating relevant lessons learned will go a long way."

Indian Air Force commenced its 91st-anniversary celebrations with a ceremonial parade held at the Bamrauli Air Force Station in Prayagraj in the morning of October 8.

The festivities began with a parade and flypast at the Bamrauli Air Force Station in Prayagraj around 7:45 am. Later in the day, a mega airshow is scheduled over Triveni Sangam, starting at 2:30 pm.

The airshow will feature a lineup of fighter aircrafts including Sukhoi 30, MiG 29, Rafale, Jaguar, and others. The Akashganga team also perform valiant aerial stunts. Thousands of spectators will gather to witness this historic event at Sangam.

(With ANI inputs)

