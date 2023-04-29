‘Flawless execution’, IAF pilots rescue 121 Indians from Sudan using night vision goggles2 min read . Updated: 29 Apr 2023, 08:08 AM IST
Sudan is experiencing bloodshed as a result of clashes between the army and paramilitary forces. Even though there is a 72-hour ceasefire, there have been allegations of violence.
In a daring operation, an Indian Air Force (IAF)'s C-130J aircraft rescued 121 personnel from a small airstrip at Wadi Seidna, which is about 40 km North of Khartoum, violence-hit Sudan, on the intervening night of April 27 and 28.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×