Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Indian Air Force organises seminar on financial awareness for its personnel

Indian Air Force organises seminar on financial awareness for its personnel

Indian Air Force organised seminar to spread financial awareness among air force personnel (Photo: iStock)
1 min read . 03:16 PM ISTSaurav Anand

Officials from the Reserve Bank of India conducted talks on diverse topics ranging from financial awareness, bank frauds, the role of ombudsmen, among others

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

NEW DELHI:To educate and familiarise air force personnel about financial planning, the Indian Air Force had organised a day-long seminar on 9 September, the defence ministry said in a statement.

NEW DELHI:To educate and familiarise air force personnel about financial planning, the Indian Air Force had organised a day-long seminar on 9 September, the defence ministry said in a statement.

“The Seminar sought to empower the Air Warriors in a manner so as to enable them to take sound and informed financial decisions in their personal lives," the ministry said.

“The Seminar sought to empower the Air Warriors in a manner so as to enable them to take sound and informed financial decisions in their personal lives," the ministry said.

According to the defence ministry, officials from the Reserve Bank of India conducted talks on diverse topics ranging from financial awareness, bank frauds, the role of ombudsmen, among others.

According to the defence ministry, officials from the Reserve Bank of India conducted talks on diverse topics ranging from financial awareness, bank frauds, the role of ombudsmen, among others.

“Officials from SBI and other financial professionals also contributed in this endeavour, giving a multi-faceted exposure to the Air Warrior," it said.

“Officials from SBI and other financial professionals also contributed in this endeavour, giving a multi-faceted exposure to the Air Warrior," it said.

“Approximately 400 Air Warriors across all ranks attended the seminar. It was also live-streamed across all Air Force Units and Formations to ensure maximum outreach irrespective of location," the ministry said.

“Approximately 400 Air Warriors across all ranks attended the seminar. It was also live-streamed across all Air Force Units and Formations to ensure maximum outreach irrespective of location," the ministry said.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.