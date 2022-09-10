Indian Air Force organises seminar on financial awareness for its personnel

“Officials from SBI and other financial professionals also contributed in this endeavour, giving a multi-faceted exposure to the Air Warrior," it said.
“Approximately 400 Air Warriors across all ranks attended the seminar. It was also live-streamed across all Air Force Units and Formations to ensure maximum outreach irrespective of location," the ministry said.
“Approximately 400 Air Warriors across all ranks attended the seminar. It was also live-streamed across all Air Force Units and Formations to ensure maximum outreach irrespective of location," the ministry said.