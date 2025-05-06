Indian Air Force to carry out major exercise along India-Pakistan border from May 7

Indian Air Force will carry out major exercise over the desert sector and adjoining areas along the India-Pakistan with frontline aircraft like Rafale, Mirage 2000 and Sukhoi-30s

Published6 May 2025, 07:13 PM IST
IAF is set to carry out drills starting tomorrow in India Pakistan border
IAF is set to carry out drills starting tomorrow in India Pakistan border(HT)

The Indian Air Force is set to carry out major exercises over the desert sector and adjoining areas along the India-Pakistan border from tomorrow, May 7.

According to a report by news agency ANI quoting IAF officials, during the exercise all frontline aircraft including the Rafale, Mirage 2000 and Sukhoi-30s will participate.

The news comes amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan following the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

As per a report by PTI, the mega exercise will be carried out from May 7 to May 8.

(This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates)

First Published:6 May 2025, 07:13 PM IST

