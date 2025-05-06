Indian Air Force to carry out major exercise along India-Pakistan border from May 7

The Indian Air Force is set to carry out major exercises over the desert sector and adjoining areas along the India-Pakistan border from tomorrow, May 7.

Advertisement

According to a report by news agency ANI quoting IAF officials, during the exercise all frontline aircraft including the Rafale, Mirage 2000 and Sukhoi-30s will participate.

The news comes amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan following the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

As per a report by PTI, the mega exercise will be carried out from May 7 to May 8.