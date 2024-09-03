Why IAF’s MiG-29 fighter aircraft crashed in Barmer, casualties, inquiry, and all you need to know

An IAF MiG-29 fighter jet crashed in Barmer, Rajasthan, due to a technical snag. The pilot ejected safely, and no casualties were reported. A Court of Inquiry has been ordered. All you need to know.

Updated3 Sep 2024, 07:28 AM IST
File image of an IAF MiG-29 fighter aircraft in action during an air show.(AP Photo / Siddharth Darshan Kumar)

A MiG-29 fighter aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) crashed in Barmer, Rajasthan late on September 2, PTI reported.

Why did the MiG-29 jet crash?

The crash happened due to a “critical” technical snag, as per the report.

Where there any causalities?

The pilot is safe after ejection from the fighter jet before the crash and there are no reports of deaths due to the incident, it added.

“The pilot is safe. There was no loss of life or property on the ground,” a senior IAF official told the agency.

Superintendent of Police Narendra Meena told PTI that the crash happened away from populated areas, and thus, there was no loss of life. “The incident took place away from the populated area. No loss of human life was reported. The plane caught fire during the crash,” he said.

What is the further course of action?

The official added that a Court of Inquiry has been ordered into the incident.

IAF Update on Social Media

The IAF posted an update on the incident on the social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter), writing, “During a routine night training mission in Barmer sector, an IAF MiG-29 encountered a critical technical snag, forcing the pilot to eject. The pilot is safe and no loss of life or property was reported. A Court of Inquiry has been ordered.”

Action on the Ground

Barmer collector Nishant Jain, SP Meena and other senior officers visited the crash site, as per the PTI report.

Meena told PTI that there was rainwater near the crash site which made it difficult for the fire brigades to reach the site.

Previous incidents

  • On August 31, a snag-hit helicopter being towed to Gauchar for repairs by an MI-17 chopper of the Indian Air Force crashed in the hills near Kedarnath. There were no casualties as the helicopter that crashed was unoccupied. 
  • On August 21, an object fell from an IAF fighter aircraft in the Pokhran area of Rajasthan's Jaisalmer. The incident occurred in an isolated area and there was no damage to life or property. Some people heard a loud bang about a kilometre away from the village following which they rushed to the spot and found pieces of an object lying around. 
  • On June 4, Sukhoi 30 MK1 fighter aircraft carrying two pilots crashed in Maharashtra's Nashik. Both aircraft pilots managed to eject safely from the aircraft. 
  • On March 12, Tejas light combat aircraft (LCA) crashed near Jaisalmer in Rajasthan during an operational training sortie. 
  • In February, a Hawk trainer aircraft crashed in the Kalaikunda area of West Bengal during a training sortie. 
  • In May 2023, a MiG-21 fighter jet crashed during a routine training sortie, resulting in loss of three lives.

(With inputs from PTI)

First Published:3 Sep 2024, 07:28 AM IST
