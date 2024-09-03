Why IAF’s MiG-29 fighter aircraft crashed in Barmer, casualties, inquiry, and all you need to know

A MiG-29 fighter aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) crashed in Barmer, Rajasthan late on September 2, PTI reported.

Why did the MiG-29 jet crash? The crash happened due to a “critical” technical snag, as per the report.

Where there any causalities? The pilot is safe after ejection from the fighter jet before the crash and there are no reports of deaths due to the incident, it added.

“The pilot is safe. There was no loss of life or property on the ground,” a senior IAF official told the agency.

Superintendent of Police Narendra Meena told PTI that the crash happened away from populated areas, and thus, there was no loss of life. “The incident took place away from the populated area. No loss of human life was reported. The plane caught fire during the crash,” he said.

What is the further course of action? The official added that a Court of Inquiry has been ordered into the incident.

IAF Update on Social Media The IAF posted an update on the incident on the social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter), writing, “During a routine night training mission in Barmer sector, an IAF MiG-29 encountered a critical technical snag, forcing the pilot to eject. The pilot is safe and no loss of life or property was reported. A Court of Inquiry has been ordered.”

Also Read | Paris Paralympics 2024: Indian para shuttler Nithya Sre Sivan earns bronze

Action on the Ground Barmer collector Nishant Jain, SP Meena and other senior officers visited the crash site, as per the PTI report.

Meena told PTI that there was rainwater near the crash site which made it difficult for the fire brigades to reach the site.

Also Read | Democratic VP candidate Tim Walz unhurt after Milwaukee motorcade crash