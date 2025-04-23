Indian Air Force’s Corporal Tage Hailyang killed in Pahalgam terror attack

Pahalgam Terror Attack: The Indian Air Force on Wednesday, April 23, announced the demise of Cpl Tage Hailyang in the terrorist attack which took place in the Baisaran valley near the Pahalgam tourist resort in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district, according to an official social media post on X.

“All air warriors of the #IndianAirForce mourn the loss of Cpl Tage Hailyang in the terror attack at Pahalgam and convey heartfelt condolences to his family in this moment of immense grief,” said the Indian Air Force in the post.

(This is a breaking story. The story will be updated soon)