Indian Air Force's Su-30 MKI fighter aircraft crashes in Maharashtra's Nashik, both pilots are safe

An Indian Air Force Sukhoi 30 MK1 fighter aircraft carrying two pilots crashed in Nashik, Maharashtra, on Tuesday. Both aircraft pilots managed to eject safely from the aircraft, reported ANI. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Su-30 MKI fighter aircraft of the Indian Air Force has crashed in Nasik district of Maharashtra today. The aircraft was with the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited for overhauling. Both the pilots of the aircraft managed to eject and are safe. More details awaited, reported ANI quoting Defence officials.

(This is a breaking, refresh for updates) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!