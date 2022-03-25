Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie For You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Indian airline operators likely to add 120 new aircraft every year: Scindia

Indian airline operators likely to add 120 new aircraft every year: Scindia

Union minister for civil aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia said the number of domestic passengers is expected to touch 4.10 lakh per day by next year
1 min read . 02:09 PM IST Livemint

  • India has about 9,000 pilots, out of which 15% are women
  • A senior official of Airbus had said the European aircraft maker expects that India will need over 2,200 aeroplanes in the next two decades

Indian airline operators are expected to add 110 to 120 new aircraft every year in the days to come, Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Friday said. Speaking at the inaugural session of Wing India 2022, a civil aviation show being held here, Scindia also said the operators need to include more wide-bodied aircraft to their fleet in order to connect several global points. 

Indian airline operators are expected to add 110 to 120 new aircraft every year in the days to come, Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Friday said. Speaking at the inaugural session of Wing India 2022, a civil aviation show being held here, Scindia also said the operators need to include more wide-bodied aircraft to their fleet in order to connect several global points. 

Exuding confidence about air traffic figures rebounding, Scindia said the number of domestic passengers is expected to touch 4.10 lakh per day by next year and will surpass that number by 2024-25 as the airline industry is in a "V" shaped recovery. 

Exuding confidence about air traffic figures rebounding, Scindia said the number of domestic passengers is expected to touch 4.10 lakh per day by next year and will surpass that number by 2024-25 as the airline industry is in a "V" shaped recovery. 

"India is looking at tremendous expansion. Expansion in the area of airlines, expansion in the area of airports. And therefore fleet augmentation is also important . A country that had a fleet of only 400 aircraft in the year 2013-14 has grown to a fleet of 710 aircraft in the last seven years with an addition of 310 aircraft. And we intend to add at least 110 to 220 aircraft per year as we go forward," Scindia said. 

"India is looking at tremendous expansion. Expansion in the area of airlines, expansion in the area of airports. And therefore fleet augmentation is also important . A country that had a fleet of only 400 aircraft in the year 2013-14 has grown to a fleet of 710 aircraft in the last seven years with an addition of 310 aircraft. And we intend to add at least 110 to 220 aircraft per year as we go forward," Scindia said. 

A senior official of Airbus had said the European aircraft maker expects that India will need over 2,200 aeroplanes in the next two decades. According to the minister, currently India has about 9,000 pilots, out of which 15% are women. This number was way ahead of the global benchmark of 5%. 

A senior official of Airbus had said the European aircraft maker expects that India will need over 2,200 aeroplanes in the next two decades. According to the minister, currently India has about 9,000 pilots, out of which 15% are women. This number was way ahead of the global benchmark of 5%. 

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!