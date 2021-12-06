Indian airlines, airports incurred 24,680 crore losses during FY21: Govt

NEW DELHI : Indian airlines and airports incurred losses of ₹24,680 crore during fiscal 2020-21 due to severe disruptions caused by the covid-19 pandemic, the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) said in a statement on Monday.

"The estimated losses incurred by airlines and airports in India in the financial year 2020-21 is approximately Rs.19,564 crore and Rs. 5,116 crore, respectively," it said.

Domestic flight operations were suspended due to the outbreak of covid-19 pandemic for about two months from 25 March 2020. Operations were resumed in a calibrated manner, with capacity restrictions and fare caps imposed on airlines. Capacity restrictions were, however, removed on 18 October with the revival of air passenger traffic.

Despite a ​revival in domestic traffic in the recent months, Indian airlines are expected to incur losses worth $3.5-4 billion, excluding any adjustments, in this financial year (FY 2022), aviation consultancy firm Capa India said in a recent report.

Indian carriers would need continuous flow of capital, including fund infusion of $1 billion during the October-March period, to overcome these losses, Capa said in a mid-year outlook for FY2022.

High fuel costs remain a concern for airlines and are likely to prevent the carriers from breaking even or reporting a profit during the December quarter, the consultancy firm added.

In the statement, the MoCA said that state-owned Airports Authority of India (AAI) will spend about ₹25,000 crore in the next five years for expansion and modification of existing terminals, new terminals, expansion or strengthening of existing runways, aprons, Airport Navigation Services (ANS), control towers, technical blocks etc.

"Three Public Private Partnership (PPP) airports at Delhi, Hyderabad and Bengaluru have undertaken major expansion plan to the tune of ₹30,000 crore by 2025. Additionally, ₹36,000 crores have been planned for investment in the development of new Greenfield airports across the country under PPP mode," the statement said.

"Government of India has accorded 'in-principle' approval for setting up of 21 Greenfield Airports across the country. So far, eight Greenfield airports namely, Shirdi in Maharashtra, Durgapur in West Bengal, Pakyong in Sikkim, Kannur in Kerala, Orvakal in Andhra Pradesh, Kalaburagi in Karnataka, Sindhudurg in Maharashtra and Kushinagar in Uttar Pradesh have been operationalized," it added.

