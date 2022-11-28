Indian airlines can now wet lease wide-planes for 1 yr: Govt1 min read . Updated: 28 Nov 2022, 06:40 AM IST
Till now, wet leasing of wide-body planes was allowed only for up to six months.
With the civil aviation ministry easing the rules for Indian airlines, the companies can now take wide-body planes on wet lease for up to one year. The step has been taken to pursue the efforts for making the country a key international hub for air traffic, according to the news agency PTI.