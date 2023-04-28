Disquiet at airlines as govt pushes for greener jet fuel

NEW DELHI :Indian airlines are in a bind following the government’s ambitious roadmap to achieve sustainability goals, two people aware of the matter said.
Indian airlines are in a bind following the government’s ambitious roadmap to achieve sustainability goals, two people aware of the matter said.
“On the one hand, there seems to be an upcoming mandate of 1% blending of sustainable aviation fuel from 2025, and on the other, the airlines have been proposed to participate in a green fuel joint venture. It looks to be too ambitious, and some timelines may have to be postponed," one of the persons said requesting anonymity.
“On the one hand, there seems to be an upcoming mandate of 1% blending of sustainable aviation fuel from 2025, and on the other, the airlines have been proposed to participate in a green fuel joint venture. It looks to be too ambitious, and some timelines may have to be postponed," one of the persons said requesting anonymity.
The civil aviation ministry recently proposed that Indian airlines participate in a joint venture to produce green fuel. The ministry has asked the carriers whether they would be willing to hold a 25% stake in the joint venture.
“The idea is to have the stakeholders on one platform and have mutual interest in this crucial matter," the second person said, adding that Air India and IndiGo were asked to consider taking up to 5% stake, each, in this joint venture, which will be 50% owned by state-run refiner Indian Oil Corp. and 25% by US green fuel company LanzaJet.
While SpiceJet, IndiGo, Air India and Vistara have taken steps towards sustainable fuel-powered flights and a sustainability framework, investing in a green fuel alliance will mean digressing from their core business of running flight services, an airline executive said seeking anonymity.
“It will be a big decision for an airline to enter into another business altogether with diverse stakeholders who will have independent targets with respect to green fuel and these will also be in sync with their own resources. It has presented a complex problem to the airline executives," he added.
Simultaneously, the government is also preparing to mandate 1% sustainable aviation fuel blending for Indian airlines staring 2025. However, the cost of procuring green fuel will likely cause challenges in its widespread adoption.
“Sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) is currently three to 10 times more expensive than jet fuel. A two-hour flight will become expensive by around ₹200, if there is 1% blending. So, airlines have to prepare for higher cost of procurement and higher airfares, which may impact demand in the immediate term," the second person cited above said.
The concept is still new for Indian airlines and, so far, blended SAF was used only for a few demonstration flights. In 2018, SpiceJet operated such a flight for the first time, blending 75% jet fuel with 25% biojet fuel from the jatropha plant.
“It has to be seen whether the Centre mandates a graded approach for the 1% blending such as first for international flights and then for others. A blanket mandate from 2025 may not be possible for airlines and the timeline may have to be extended a bit," said another executive.
In December 2021 India’s top domestic airline IndiGo, signed a pact with the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research-Indian Institute of Petroleum (CSIRIIP) to produce and use SAF globally.
In February 2022, the airline took delivery of an aircraft that can run on sustainable jet fuel.
Airlines owned by the Tata group signed a memorandum of understanding with CSIR–IIP last September to collaborate on research, development and deployment of SAFs.
Full-service carrier Vistara operated a wide-body aircraft on SAF on a long-haul route from South Carolina, US, to Delhi, in partnership with Boeing and GE Aerospace by using a blend of 30% SAF with 70% conventional jet fuel. “There has been discussion on this topic organized by MoCA along with the OMCs (oil marketing companies) and airline. We are evaluating the proposal," an IndiGo spokesperson said. “While the availability and high cost of SAF continue to be challenging for widespread adoption. With the Centre’s efforts in this direction, we are confident of overcoming these challenges, and progress towards the larger vision of sustainable aviation."