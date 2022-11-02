Indian airlines FY23 losses may exceed $2.5 billion

The next 12 months will remain extremely challenging due to geo-political tension and emergence of recessionary conditions in several leading economies, supply chain issues and labour shortages, particularly in the West, CAPA India said.
It is going to be another turbulent year for the Indian airlines amid increased costs and lukewarm demand environment. Aviation consultancy firm CAPA India has revised its estimate for airlines’ losses for FY23 to $2.5 billion from $1.4-1.7 billion earlier, excluding accounting adjustments and major impairment costs.
CAPA India expects the low-cost carriers to post losses of around $0.9-1 billion and full-service carriers to witness losses of nearly $1.5 billlion.
As per CAPA India estimates, Indian airlines will have lost around $10 billion across FY21, FY22 and FY23.
“The cost environment remains hostile. Fuel, currency, labour, airport charges and aircraft ownership costs (due to a combination of inflation and currency depreciation) are all increasing. Rising interest rates are also expected to start reflecting in aircrat ownership costs. Overall, the cost base will remain a structural risk in near to medium term,“ CAPA India said in its mid-year outlook.
The next 12 months will remain extremely challenging due to geo-political tension and emergence of recessionary conditions in several leading economies, supply chain issues and labour shortages, particularly in the West, CAPA India said.
In addition to the hostile cost environment, the industry is also facing a serious challenge in the form of grounding of over 75 aircraft or around 10-12% of Indian fleet due to maintenance or engine-related issues.
This will have significant impact on financials in the second half.
Supply chain issues are likely to continue in the FY24, which will impact future deliveries. This could also reflect in liquidity issues for some carriers as the income from sale and leaseback financing may be less than planned,“ CAPA India said. In addition, delay in fuel-efficient new aircraft deliveries will also lead to higher maintenance costs on older aircraft in the fleet.
The consultancy firm has assumed brent crude at $90-100/barrel and a dollar at around 80-82 rupees for the second half of the financial year.
CAPA India expects the yield environment to remain firm, but Q3 may be marginally lower than Q1, and Q4 may mirror Q2.
“Yields have remained strong, especially since Q1 FY23. In fact, they are at record highs. However, they are still insufficient to absorb all of the increase in costs,“ CAPA India said.
Balance sheet strength and recapitalisation will be critical for the next 2 years and a recovery to pre-covid traffic will not be sufficient, the consultancy firm has cautioned. Indian airlines will require $3.5-4 billion of capitalisation over the next two years.
“Some airlines will be able to raise through debt and sale-leaseback financing but around $1.5-2 billion of necessary capital will have to come in the form of equity,“ CAPA India added.
Domestic traffic for FY23 is expected around 130 million and international traffic is predicted to be around 55-60 million for FY23. While domestic capacity is expected to be similar to pre-COVID level, CAPA India expects the international capacity for FY23 to be around 10% below pre-covid level.
