Indian airlines seek $1.5 billion interest free credit line: Hardeep Singh Puri

NEW DELHI : Cash-strapped Indian airlines have asked the government to set up an interest free credit line of at least $ 1.5 billion for the aviation sector, civil aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Wednesday.

Replying to questions by Trinamool Congress member of parliament (MP) Derek O'Brien on losses of the sector and relief sought by airlines at the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday, Puri said that the airlines have also asked for banks and financial institutions to defer repayment of loans to aviation industry by six months, while not treating it as Non Performing Assets (NPA).

Apart from these, airlines have also asked the government to bring jet fuel under the ambit of Goods and Services Tax (GST), abolishing excise duty on jet fuel from 11% to zero, facilitating of additional unsecured credit for 60 days on consumption of jet fuel from oil marketing companies, deferment of tax and other statutory dues for a period of six months, Puri said in a written reply.

Airlines have also sough the government's help to facilitate negotiation with lessors in order to persuade them to ease the lease terms, Puri added.

The covid-19 pandemic has hit the airlines hard as travel demand remained muted after domestic operations were allowed to resume in May after two months of grounding.

Indian airlines are expected to report consolidated losses of $6.0-6.5 billion in FY2021 and an estimated $4.5-5 billion of funding will be required to overcome the covid-19 crisis, aviation consultancy firm Capa India said in a recent report.

Puri in his written reply said that the revenue of Indian carriers have reduced from ₹25,517 crore during

April-June 2019 to ₹3,651 crore during April-June 2020 period, while the revenue of airport operators have reduced from ₹5,745 crore during April-June 2019 to ₹894 crore during April-June 2020 period.

Puri added that the government had taken several measures to support the aviation sector which includes opening up of international flights under air bubbles, which is a temporary arrangement to restart

international passenger services with selected countries, promoting private investments in existing and new airports through PPP (Public-Private Partnership), and engaging with foreign aircraft lessors and financiers to ensure no premature withdrawals of leased aircraft from Indian carriers, among others.

